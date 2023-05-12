A 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for shooting a husband and father in his St. Paul yard as he confronted the teen rummaging through a car in front of the family's home.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Kle Swee with second-degree intentional and unintentional murder Friday in connection with last weekend's shooting of Michael Brasel, 44, in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. Prosecutors signaled their intention to certify Swee as an adult in the killing. Swee is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

In a statement, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi thanked police for their work and expressed his condolences to Brasel's family.

"This senseless act of gun violence tore apart a family as well as their community of neighbors and friends whose loss of a father, husband, friend, and coach will be felt for a lifetime," Choi said. "We are committed to addressing this youth's actions with every appropriate measure available to us."

Swee, who was arrested during a SWAT raid Wednesday, is accused of shooting Brasel in his front yard on May 6. Family say that Brasel was trying to prevent his wife's car from being broken into before the father of two and youth hockey coach was shot multiple times.

According to the charges:

Brasel's wife, Hilary Brasel said her husband was up early and likely eating breakfast near their home's front window when he saw someone rummaging through her car. Brasel's son told investigators that he heard his dad yell ''What are you doing?" before gunshots rang out. The boy looked outside to see a male with dark clothing get into a dark vehicle and speed away.

Hilary Brasel heard the shots and went outside to find Brasel on his back with his eyes open. She started chest compressions and called for help, as onlookers phoned 911 to report that their neighbor had been shot.

Officers arrive to find Michael Brasel with three gunshot wounds to his chest and back. The family's gray Ford Flex was parked in the street with the driver's door open with blood on the vehicle's rear. Brasel's wife said that it appeared that someone had gone through their vehicle, placing items from the center console into the driver's seat.

Another neighbor from a nearby street also found that their vehicle had been rummaged through before the shooting.

Investigators reviewed camera footage submitted by residents to find a smaller black ''coupe'' style vehicle with a sloped rear leaving the crime scene. Officers pieced together a call to Lauderdale police from earlier that day which stated a black sedan with a loud exhaust, similar to the exhaust noise heard from security footage near the shooting, swerved and lost its bumper while trying to avoid a stopped car near the intersection of Fulham and Roselawn.

Officers recovered the bumper with a Minnesota license plate, finding it was registered to a 2009 Honda Coupe. Police pulled over that coupe days earlier and identified the driver as Kle Swee.

Charging documents say Swee's phone data placed him near Chilcombe Avenue, where Brasel was shot, at the time of the homicide. That data also placed him at the intersection of Fulham and Roselawn where the coupe's bumper was lost.

Swee fled when SWAT officers executed a search warrant on his home Wednesday, but was arrested with a Honda vehicle key in his pocket. He declined to give officials a statement.

Officers found the black coupe parked inside the resident's garage with its front bumper still missing, and said distinctive paint chipping from around the rear window match St. Anthony Park residents' security footage taken around the time Brasel was shot.

Investigators asked Swee's father about the car, who told them it was registered in his name but that Swee is the only person who drives it. He added that it was unusual for the car to be parked in the garage, and said Swee would not elaborate on how the car was damaged except to say that he had been in an accident.

Officials are still investigating the incident to determine if more people were involved. Charging documents said Swee killed Brasel while "aiding and abetting or being aided and abetted by another" adding that he or another accomplice possessed a firearm. Police Chief Axel Henry did not say whether a gun was recovered when announcing Swee's arrest, but said that he was "extremely confident" the 17-year-old is connected to the case.