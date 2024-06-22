Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHICAGO — A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago boy who was not the intended target of gunfire earlier in the week, police said.

''There is no excuse for this violence,'' police Supt. Larry Snelling said Friday night.

Jai'mani Amir Rivera was killed Tuesday outside an apartment building where he lived on the city's west side. Video showed shots fired from about 300 feet (91.4 meters) away, said Antoinette Ursitti, chief of detectives.

More than 100 people gathered near the scene Wednesday night for a balloon release and to mourn the loss of the eighth Chicago youth, age 15 or younger, to die from gunfire in 2024, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

''All I ask for is justice,'' said Jai'mani's aunt, Vanessa Rivera.

A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A court hearing was scheduled for Saturday.

''It's unfortunate that a mother and a father, who are doing what they are supposed to do for their 7-year-old and raising their child, that their child can't even walk out to the sidewalk without being struck by random gunfire,'' Snelling said.