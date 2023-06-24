A teenage boy was fatally shot in Moorhead early Friday evening, and police are investigating to determine what happened.

Police interviewed another teenager who they believe to be responsible, but who was not arrested as of Friday night, according to Captain Deric Swenson with the Moorhead Police Department.

A Moorhead officer was flagged down around 6:10 p.m. Friday while on patrol in the 900 block of 19th Street South, and was informed someone was shot, Swenson said.

The wounded teenage boy was found in a tree-covered area close by. Multiple agencies attempted lifesaving measures, but determined the boy had died. Swenson said the department is working to figure out how the shooting took place.

"We're not quite sure exactly what happened yet, and we're interviewing to get that information and what the details are," Swenson said.

The other teenager was with the boy when he was killed, but Swenson said it has not been confirmed if they were the shooter. The teenager being interviewed has been cooperative with police, Swenson said.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to assist with the investigation.