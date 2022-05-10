A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday night in South St. Paul that left another teenage boy dead.

The suspect was being held at the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center and the case file has been turned over to the Dakota County Attorney's Office for possible charges, said South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke.

Police did not release the name of the suspect, and did not say if the shooter knew his victim, Anthony Skelley, also 17.

Police on Monday said the shooting did not appear random. No other details were immediately released as the case remains an active investigation, Wicke said.

Police made the arrest late Monday, Wicke said.

Skelley was shot about 10:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue, an area just east of the intersection of Hwy. 52 and Butler Avenue. Officers arrived and found him lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound in the chest. Police and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Skelley died at the scene.

Skelley had attended Two Rivers High School — formerly Henry Sibley — in Mendota Heights as a freshman until COVID hit. He was most recently taking classes through Gateway to College at St. Paul College where he was a junior in the program that allows students to earn their high school diploma and college credits at the same time, said family friend Trina Zieman.