PARIS — Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec light Olympic cauldron after secrecy over who would get the honor of final torch bearer.
Most Read
-
'These are weird people': Walz goes viral as he stumps for Kamala Harris
-
Longtime broadcast meteorologist Paul Douglas is retiring from WCCO radio
-
Hennepin County Board candidate discusses being a 'sex worker' on podcast
-
Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
-
Filing: Bystanders tried to fend off dogs that badly wounded toddler, mother in Brooklyn Park