About 85 members of the Teamsters union who plow snow on runways and maintain streets and walkways at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and other local airports voted Sunday to authorize a strike in a dispute over compensation and severance pay.

Teamsters Local 320 said members are "demanding equity" with other unionized employees who work for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which oversees MSP, as well as six reliever airports in the metro.

By a 95% margin, Teamster members voted in favor of a strike, which would begin Jan. 20, at the earliest. If the two sides reach a deal, a strike would not occur. The exact vote tally was not released.

In the meantime, negotiators for the union and the MAC are slated to meet again Dec. 28 with help from a mediator.

The Teamsters said in a statement that other unionized MAC employees have been offered higher compensation packages as well as 200 days of severance, compared with current severance of 85 days.

"Teamster members have sent a clear and forceful message to the MAC commissioners," said Brian Aldes, Secretary Treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 320, in a statement Sunday. "Teamsters will nolonger be second-class workers when it comes to pay and benefits with other MAC employees."

The MAC said in a statement that it "continues to negotiate in good faith with Teamsters Local 320, and we are confident we can come to an agreement. We look forward to continuing our discussions when mediation begins on [Dec. 28]."

The six reliever airports include Airlake Airport in Lakeville; Anoka-County/Blaine Airport; Crystal Airport; Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie; Lake Elmo Airport; and St. Paul Downtown Airport (Holman Field).