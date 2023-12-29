Isaac Howard scored in the seventh round of a shootout Friday to lift Team USA to a 4-3 victory over Czechia for its third consecutive victory at the world junior hockey championships in Frolundaborg, Sweden.

The sophomore winger for Michigan State also scored in regulation as the American team got two of a possible three points for the game. The U.S. trails Slovakia, which has won three games in regulation, by a point in the Group B standings so Sunday's winner claims first place in the group before next week's quarterfinals.

Jacob Fowler had 20 saves in regulation for the Americans, who also got goals from Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley and Will Smith.

Czech goalie Michael Hrabel, who plays for UMass, had 30 stops in regulation. The U.S. had a power play in the five-minute overtime, but couldn't convert.

The tournament's shootouts go five rounds. Jiri Kulich scored in the fourth round for Czechia and Gabe Perrault scored in the fifth round for the U.S., forcing more rounds, with teams allowed to use shooters for a second time. Kulich, who has played this season for the Buffalo Sabres, and Perreault both missed. After Eduard Sale was stopped by Fowler, Howard beat Hrabel.

Fowler played a second consecutive game with top U.S. goalie Trey Augustine sidelined because of illness. Fowler, Smith and Perreault all play for Boston College.

Chesley scored the final goal of regulation with six minutes remaining in the second period.