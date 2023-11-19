RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Blondeau Tchoukuiengo's 20 points helped California Baptist defeat St. Thomas-Minnesota 66-62 on Saturday night.

Tchoukuiengo was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (3-1). Hunter Goodrick added 14 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Brantly Stevenson shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Tommies (2-3) were led in scoring by Parker Bjorklund, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. St. Thomas also got 10 points from Drake Dobbs. In addition, Ahjany Lee finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.