Bowing to fan demand, "Fearless" pop superstar Taylor Swift has moved up the opening of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" by a day.

Swift had was originally slated the premiere of the film version of her history-making tour for Friday, Oct. 13, which she considers a lucky number. But it's now opening Thursday in Minnesota and across the country.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres has added dates and showtimes to accommodate demand at its seven Minnesota cinemas — some in suburban Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as in Rochester and Duluth. Screenings also will be held at other theater chains, including AMC, Showplace ICON, B&B Theatres and Emagine Willow Creek.

"Some theaters start at 6 tonight [Thursday] and others will have showings as early as 2 p.m. Friday," a Marcus representative said.

In some cities, movie chains are asking fans not to dance in the cinemas. But Marcus boasts that its cinemas have massive screens and "multidimensional sound, complete with DreamLounger recliner seating [which are perfect] for when tired dancing feet need a minute to 'Shake it Off.'"

Greg Marcus, CEO of the eponymous chain, is encouraging fans to behave as if they were at a Swift concert.

"We want you to forget about the normal keeping-quiet-in-the-theater stuff," Marcus said. "You're here to have fun. So get loud. Sing along. Stand up. You can even leave your cellphones on — that way you can take selfies with your friends."

Like other chains, Marcus also is offering pricy collectible cups, popcorn tubs, movie posters and stations where fans can make friendship bracelets.

As Swifties continue to flock to all things Swift, it looks like cinemas, and Swift herself, are going to have some more "Champagne Problems."