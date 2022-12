Tap the bookmark to save this article.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Ray'Sean Taylor had 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 93-78 victory over Illinois Tech on Sunday night.

Taylor was 7 of 11 shooting and made 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cougars (8-4). Damarco Minor added 17 points and had six assists. Shamar Wright recorded 13 points.

Caden Gigstad led the Hawks with 15 points. Otis Reale added 14 points for Illinois Tech. Milos Dugalic also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.