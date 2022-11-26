Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The No. 9 Gophers volleyball team, behind sophomore Taylor Landfair's 25 kills, edged No. 8 Ohio State 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 on Friday night in a Big Ten match in Columbus, Ohio.

Freshman Carter Booth added 13 kills for Minnesota (19-8, 14-5), whose victory eliminated any chance the Buckeyes (19-8, 15-4) could tie for the conference title on the last weekend of the regular season. CC McGraw had 20 digs and Melani Shaffmaster 53 assists.

Jenaisya Moore led Ohio State with 19 kills.

The Gophers outhit the Buckeyes .254 to .239 led by Booth (.440) and Landfair (.350).

Ohio State won the first set because the Gophers had six attack errors to the Buckeyes' three and were outblocked 5-2. A 4-0 run put OSU ahead 21-16 and Emily Londot got a kill on set point.

Minnesota outhit the Buckeyes .405 to .233 in taking the second set. The Gophers used a 6-0 run to surge ahead 14-10 and stayed ahead. Landfair's kill evened it at one set apiece.

The third set was tied seven times until at 17-all, the Gophers scored four straight points. Jenna Wenaas had the kill on set point.

The final set was even closer, with 21 ties until Minnesota scored the final three points. Landfair had a kill. Ohio State made an attack error. And Booth's kill ended the match.

The Gophers will play at No. 5 Nebraska at 6 p.m. Saturday to conclude Big Ten play. Wisconsin beat the Cornhuskers 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 late Friday in Lincoln, Neb., to clinch the Big Ten title.

The NCAA tournament selection show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.