GOP congressional candidate Tayler Rahm will suspend his campaign to work as former President Donald Trump's senior adviser in Minnesota, as Trump looks to flip the state in November and tap into the grassroots conservative base to win.

Rahm's hire is effective immediately, and the campaign has also hired Blake Paulson, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer's former district representative, to serve as Trump's state director.

The announcement follows the Trump campaign announcing plans to open eight field offices after Trump's visit to the state in May as the former president ramps up his efforts to win the state he lost by just over a percentage point to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and by about 7 points to Joe Biden in 2020.

It also creates a seismic shift in one of the state's most competitive House races.

Rahm, a political newcomer and attorney, won the Republican endorsement to challenge Rep. Angie Craig over former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab, who had significantly outraised him.

"Tayler Rahm's impressive win at the district convention reflects his ability to harness the grassroots energy required to send President Trump back to the White House," Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. "Tayler and Blake have incredible connections to the base of the Republican Party and will be tremendous assets to President Trump as he works to secure a historic victory in Minnesota in November."

With Rahm no longer in the race, it clears the field for Teirab to take on Craig and avoid what could have become a messy primary. It also paves the way for Rahm to throw his support behind Teirab and help him tap into the grassroots base. But despite his exit from the race, Rahm's name will likely still appear on the August primary ballot.

The announcement was blessed by Emmer, Trump's state chair, whose longtime adviser Zachary Freimark has been advising Teirab's campaign.

"Just like he has done nationally, President Trump is building a professional, top-notch team that is serious about winning Minnesota," Emmer said in a statement. "As Joe Biden's own party desperately struggles to salvage his disastrous candidacy, President Trump's America First message is resonating now more than ever with voters who remember the safety and prosperity of the Trump Administration."

Minnesota has not elected a Republican to the White House since 1972 nor won any statewide office since 2006, but recent races from the state level to Congress have been close and Republicans see an opening this year.

Republicans hope to capitalize on Democratic dissatisfaction following Biden's poor performance in the presidential debate and the high number of uncommitted voters in the presidential primary to peel support from Biden.

Trump's campaign expansion in Minnesota comes as Democrats have been staffing up since March and have field offices open and a senior team in place.

Recent polling on the race indicates it could be a close contest. A Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll from June found Biden with a 45%-41% lead over Trump. Seven percent of respondents were undecided and 6% supported independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rahm specifically thanked his grassroots supporters as he exited the race. It's a base that's proven to be influential this cycle and has helped propel the candidacies of other anti-establishment candidates like political newcomer Steve Boyd in the Seventh Congressional District, who blocked Rep. Michelle Fischbach from winning the party's endorsement.

They also helped former NBA player Royce White win the GOP backing in his Senate bid.

"Throughout our campaign, I have always stated that this election isn't about me—it's about our district, our state, and the entire country," Rahm said in a statement. "I can't express how thankful I am to all the grassroots activists and volunteers for all of the work they have done to put Minnesota on the map. As Senior Advisor and a member of President Trump's leadership team in Minnesota, it is my honor to join President Trump as he fights for the forgotten men and women of this country."