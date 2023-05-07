Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Leody Taveras had a career-high four hits, Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and the Texas Rangers routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-8 on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Texas' Ezequiel Duran and Josh H. Smith also went deep. Taveras drove in four runs for the Rangers, who scored 26 runs in the last two games after losing Friday's series opener 5-4 in 10 innings.

Garcia had three hits after he came into the game 1 for his last 14. His three-run drive to center off Chris Devenski during a five-run seventh inning moved him into the major-league lead in RBI's with 36.

It is the fourth time this season the AL West-leading Rangers have put up at least 15 runs in a game.

Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and gave the Angels a short-lived 3-0 lead in the first inning with a three-run homer down the left-field line. Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the ninth and Matt Thaiss had three hits.

Josh Sborz (1-1), the second Texas pitcher used, got the win.

Taveras had a pair of two-run doubles in the third and fourth innings as the Rangers had an 11-7 advantage after four.

Duran's two-run shot in the second inning off Angels' starter José Suarez started the Rangers' comeback.

It was tied at 3 after two innings when Texas scored four times to take the lead. Smith, who came into the game in the top of the third when Travis Jankowski left due to right hamstring tightness, connected for a two-run homer to right to extend the lead to 7-3.

TOUGH TIME FIELDING

The Angels committed three errors Sunday. Rendon's throwing error trying to get Nathaniel Lowe out at home led to two runs in the fourth inning as Texas grabbed an 11-5 advantage.

COULD NOT CONVERT

Renfroe came up twice with the bases loaded and the Halos trailing 11-7, but could not produce a hit.

He grounded out to third baseman Josh Jung to end the fourth. He then flew out to second baseman Marcus Semien for the last out in the sixth.

STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Suarez allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings and has a 9.62 ERA in six starts. He came out after making a funny motion in his arm while pitching to Semien.

STREAK SNAPPED

Martín Pérez allowed a season-high seven runs and didn't go at least five innings for the first time in 37 starts.

The left-hander went 3 2/3 innings. He came into the game seventh in the AL with a 2.41 ERA and had allowed only two runs (one earned) in his past two starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Bruce Bochy said SS Corey Seager (left hamstring strain) is on track to begin a rehab assignment late this week.

Angels: INF Jared Walsh (headaches and insomnia) did more fielding drills, but there isn't an updated timetable on when he would begin to face live pitching.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 4.40 ERA) has had no decisions in his last four starts as Texas begins a three-game set at Seattle on Monday.

Angels: Open a three-game series against Houston on Monday. LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.93 ERA) has won his last two starts. ___

