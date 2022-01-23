LOS ANGELES — Wil Tattersall had a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside topped Cal State Northridge 77-67 on Saturday night.

Tattersall hit 9 of 11 shots.

Dominick Pickett had 15 points for UC Riverside (10-5, 4-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 11 points.

UC Riverside totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Atin Wright had 19 points and six rebounds for the Matadors (5-12, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Elijah Hardy added 12 points and seven rebounds. Fidelis Okereke had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com