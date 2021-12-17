When Fortune 500 companies in Minnesota are looking to recruit executives, they often call M. Culligan & Associates. The company, which specializes in the lifestyle aspects of the recruitment process, shows potential transplants to Minnesota around town, touting all that the Twin Cities has to offer.

That job comes naturally to Anna Lyon, a Twin Cities tastemaker, philanthropist and lover of all things Minnesota.

Lyon, who was born and raised here, truly believes that there's no place like the North Star State. And she practices what she preaches.

Her husband, Chris, is an executive at a software company in San Francisco. The couple could have lived anywhere in the country. But they made Minnesota home, first living in Minneapolis, then moving to Wayzata nine years ago.

"It might make more sense for us to live somewhere else," said Lyon. "Pre-COVID, my husband traveled 90 percent of the time for his job. But we're still here. We don't want to move. We want to stay in Minnesota."

In Wayzata, they fell in love with a ranch-style home by Edwin Lundie, the prolific architect whose 50-year career included designing private homes as well as public buildings, including Lutsen Resort and several buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

"We moved from Kenwood. It didn't feel so naughty moving to the suburbs since we were living in an architectural home that had all of this character," said Lyon. "We like this Lundie style of home because it's a sprawling style and allows each room to have its own individuality."

That gave license for Lyon to put her stamp on the home while preserving the original layout, the wood-plank flooring and the French doors that allow natural light to flow throughout the rooms.

Design details

As someone who connects people, Lyon loves to entertain, often in her home. To help her create a signature look for the entertaining spaces, she brought in Brandi Hagen of Eminent Interior Design, who had worked on the family's Kenwood house.

Walk into the dining room and you'll find whimsical black wallpaper that's offset by a Schonbek crystal chandelier and contemporary art purchased at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Make your way to the kitchen, where a hot pink and gold Osborne & Little wallpaper print mingles with dark green cabinets with gold finishes and Arteriors pendant lighting.

The living room sports Baker chairs with Missoni throw pillows. A Cape Cod-influenced bathroom is a nod to the family's vacations in Nantucket, complete with lobster-themed wallpaper and seashell-adorned lampshades.

"It reminds me of the seashells my daughter would collect on the beach," Lyon said. "That's what makes your house your house — things that are part of your good memories."

Even the rooms not typically used for entertaining, such as the office, are statement makers. The room boasts a turquoise wall that serves as a backdrop to a mix of sleek Art Deco and Boho furniture.

"I never want a home to have all one style, for example, that just screams traditional or cottage," Lyon said. "I think our house really lent itself to allowing a lot of our personality to come through. It was a blank slate when we purchased it, which just allowed us to do a lot of fun cosmetic things."

There was one exception. The only place where the layout was reconfigured was the basement, where the family added an entertainment room and a wet bar. Even there, they made sure to preserve the millwork door accents and original brick while adding modern details such as Caesarstone Quartz countertops, Bjorling & Grant custom wood lucite tables and a custom 14-foot Vanguard Furniture couch.

While each room looks starkly different, they have one thing in common: a comfortable feel for family and guests. Think of it as mod meets practicality.

"We use every square inch of our home," said Lyon. "As much as I'd love for it to be design-worthy, it was also important that you're able to take off your shoes and get comfortable, that kind of thing."

The connector

Lyon is known for her work with the Junior League Minneapolis, of which she is a past president. She also throws fundraising galas for organizations like the local YWCA and Perspectives, a human services program based in St. Louis Park.

At M. Culligan, the company is tasked with being a "closer" of sorts when striking a deal, said founder/owner Molly Culligan. Lyon was perfect in the role because she makes connections not just for the prospective hire, but for the whole family, as well.

"People are coming from New York, San Francisco and L.A. and they're like, 'Why Minnesota?' " said Lyon. "We might get amazing talent that's coming here. But if we can't recommend the right things like the right school or community, they just flounder and then they're miserable and then they want to leave."

Time to shine

The holidays are one of Lyon's favorite times of year to invite people into her home.

"Christmas is an important holiday in our family. My mom had many teas and cookie exchanges and that's always been very instilled in me," she said.

Normally, she would host a Norwegian Christmas tea party, an annual event of A-list Twin Cities movers and shakers and newly minted Minnesota transplants. But the meet-and-greet was halted last year amid the pandemic.

The lingering pandemic won't stop the Lyon household from having an abundance of Christmas cheer. The tree is up — its boughs flocked for a snow-covered look, dripping with glass-blown ornaments. Interior decorator John Hinschberger decorated four mantels throughout the home, each with its own theme and personality.

And there's often the smell of cookies wafting through the air, too.

"We do our annual trip to Ingebretsen's [Nordic Marketplace]," she said. "It's the whole thing. It's all the cookies."