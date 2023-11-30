It's finally here. Today's the day you can taste this year's batch of winners from the annual Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest.

Join us at Southdale Center to sample cookies, mingle with fellow bakers and ask baking professionals and the Taste team questions — all for free. The 2023 winner and finalists will be recognized as part of the program, which starts at 11 a.m. Cookie sampling will follow, and will be available while supplies last.

This year we have a special guest: Zoë François, Minnesota author, pastry chef and star of "Zoë Bakes," will be among the panelists answering your most pressing baking questions. Do you have a favorite Zoë François book? Be sure to bring it, as she'll be available to sign your copy.

To get us into the festive mood, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will provide musical entertainment. It's a free event, but we are encouraging those attending to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation for Second Harvest Heartland. Guests can also register for a gift basket.

If you can't make today's event, you can still immerse yourself in cookies. Our cookie finder — which has more than 100 recipes from past contests — got a refresh, too. Check it out at startribune.com/cookies.