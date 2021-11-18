Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access
Thanksgiving dinner by Julia Yellow
Illustration by Julia Yellow, Special to Star Tribune
Taste

Have a tasty Thanksgiving

Let our Taste experts show you how to make the most of your Thanksgiving meal.

Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Cake with Meringue Topping is the best of both pie and cake worlds.

Showstopper dessert combines the best of pie and cake worlds

With a pumpkin-cake base and meringue topping, this sweet treat hints at holiday tradition but puts a new spin on it.

Serve Hazelnut Parmesan Crackers with herbed cream cheese.

Homemade crackers add class to appetizers all season long

With a handful of ingredients, a rolling pin and some creativity, you'll perfect the cracker technique in no time.

Pair a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a selection from Number 12 Cider in Minneapolis.

5 cider pairings for your Thanksgiving feast

Whether your meals are traditional or exotic, there's a cider that's right for the occasion.

With a few pro tips, this could be your best turkey effort yet.

5 Twin Cities chefs share tips on preparing the best Thanksgiving turkey

Secrets from the professionals will help make this year's Thanksgiving turkey your best effort yet.

Spiced Sweet Potatoes With Mexican Brown Sugar is a “match made in heaven,” said James Oseland in his new cookbook, “Mexico City.”

Recipes that prove sweet potatoes deserve a starring role on the Thanksgiving table

Hold the marshmallows! From whipped to roasted and seasoned with North African spices, use local sweet potatoes to give the spuds their due.

Provided Pies from Tara Coleman of Hot Hands

7 Minnesota pastry chefs teach you how to make the perfect pie

No need to fear: Experts are here to help make sure your Thanksgiving pie is a hit, not a miss.

Root Vegetable Tian from “Open Kitchen” by Susan Spungen (Avery, 2020).

Four vegetable-centric recipes for the Thanksgiving table

These recipes will make vegetables shine at Thanksgiving (and all winter long).

Dressing or stuffing: It doesn't matter what you call it, it's delicious.

Here's a stuffing recipe that you'll be making for many Thanksgiving dinners to come

This easy-to-prepare standard has a proud place on the Thanksgiving menu for a reason: It's delicious.

How to carve your Thanksgiving turkey

Karl Benson of Cooks of Crocus Hill demonstrates two different ways to carve your Thanksgiving turkey.

Squash-Pear Bisque.

How to use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make these great dishes

Feast for a week with inventive leftovers from your holiday meal.

Sue Selasky’s roast turkey with sage pan gravy.

A tried-and-true method for achieving the perfect turkey

Seasoned butter method means no need to baste the big bird.

Fire-roasted Eggplant With Red Onion and Yogurt

Shake up your Thanksgiving tradition with these appetizers

While you're getting dinner ready in the kitchen, keep guests happy in the living room with festive snacks that are small in scale but big on flavor.