MORAGA, Calif. — Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary's beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night.

Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds.

Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (5-3). Flynn Cameron added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com