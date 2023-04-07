Thursday's shooting in a St. Paul Target parking lot killed a 23-year-old St. Paul man, Jadonn I. Taylor, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office announced Friday.

Taylor was shot just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Suburban Avenue Target, near the White Bear Avenue exit from Interstate 94. Taylor was driven a short distance to a St. Paul fire station on White Bear Avenue. Fire department medics rendered aid, but Taylor was pronounced dead on the station's driveway, according to police.

Investigators are still looking for information about the shooting, according to a statement from the St. Paul Police Department.