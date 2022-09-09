Target has created a new apparel and accessories brand called Future Collective in which it will feature a rotating roster of style and cultural influencers "with diverse points of view in fashion."

The first Future Collective partner is Kahlana Barfield Brown, a beauty and fashion influencer who has worked with Target to promote its Black Beyond Measure marketing campaign and specifically the retailer's work with designers from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Barfield Brown's collection, which becomes available on Sunday, features 120 women's items that have a streetwear aesthetic including tracksuit-inspired overcoats and trousers and oversized boyfriend fit shirts. The collection will have four seasonal refreshes.

"By co-creating collections with a roster of amazing influencers who have diverse fashion perspectives, Future Collective is an exciting evolution in our owned brand assortment — offering guests more ways to celebrate their individual styles," said Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer.

The Future Collective launch comes on the heels of Target debuting its clothing collaboration with Minneapolis entrepreneur Houston White, its most extensive partnership with a Twin Cities designer. With working with White, who is also a Black designer like Barfield Brown, Target is continuing to advance its company goals to bring in more products by Black creators to its shelves.

The launch comes as clothing sales are declining for retailers as consumer spending shifted away from goods this year.

Target reported last month its apparel sales saw low single digit declines in May, June and July compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw "meaningful growth" in women's fashion forward categories. Target's profits fell 90% in the quarter as it tried to rightsize its inventory and get rid of items that weren't selling well.