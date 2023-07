Target Field rocks

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TC Summer Fest at Target Field , a two-day rock festival featuring the Killers, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and more on Friday night (followed by Imagine Dragons on Sat). This inaugural event aims to fill the hole for local music fest left in the absence of the Basilica party, Rock the Garden and Canterbury's TC Summer Jam.