MINNEAPOLIS — Target eliminates mandatory retirement age for CEO, extends contract with Chief Executive Brian Cornell for 3 years.
Most Read
-
Twin Cities couple among 10 killed in a crash of float plane in Seattle area's Puget Sound
-
Material on foreign nuclear capabilities seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
-
UMD rethinks its Bulldog mascot makeover after growling from fans
-
Target CEO Cornell will stay three more years, logistics exec is leaving
-
Surgery 'went well' for Bloomington freshman paralyzed in football game