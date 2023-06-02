It didn't take Tara Seifert long to find a landing spot.

The former Chaska girls basketball coach was named Cretin-Derham Hall's new coach Friday and also will serve as assistant athletics director of girls athletics and student-athlete welfare and development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tara Seifert to the Raider family," Cretin-Derham Hall athletic director Matt Funk said. "Coach Seifert brings a championship pedigree to Cretin-Derham Hall, and we are excited to watch her take this program to the next level. Off the court, Coach Seifert will be focused on developing the total student-athlete with a particular focus on our female athletes and coaches."

Seifert compiled a 301-143 record, including a program-best 27-2 this past season, during her 16-year tenure with the Hawks. She guided Chaska to its lone state championship in 2021, when it beat Rosemount 45-43 for the Class 4A title. The victory completed an 18-0 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cretin-Derham Hall went 11-17 in 2022-23, its fourth consecutive losing season.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Cretin-Derham Hall girls basketball program and to be involved in Raider athletics and the Cretin-Derham Hall community," Seifert said. "Cretin-Derham Hall has an outstanding history in athletics and I look forward to building this program."