TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady's other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.

The Bills released Beasley last March, and the 33-year-old receiver remained unsigned until the Bucs brought him in after Evans was suspended for knocking New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, escalating a melee during a 20-10 victory over the Saints last Sunday.

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, and the past three with the Bills. He had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown last season.

Tampa Bay also promoted offensive lineman John Molchon to the active roster from the practice squad.

