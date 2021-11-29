The Festival of Sail featuring tall-masted ships of yesteryear will have a new port of call next summer as the popular maritime-themed event moves from Duluth to Two Harbors.

Duluth has hosted the event five times over the years — most recently in 2019 — but construction of a new sea wall and future event space along the city's waterfront meant the festival needed a new venue.

"Postponing the 2022 event was not an option," said Festival of Sail producer Craig Samborski.

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson offered to host the event that will feature a record 12 majestic ships that will dock in the North Shore town of about 3,500 people from Aug. 4-7.

"Two Harbors has that wonderful small-town charm, yet boasts a stunning, expansive waterfront," Samborski said. "Two Harbors' Agate Bay has extensive dock space for more ships and the event site on land is nearly three times as large as previous years. Not to mention the impressive volume of Great Lakes commercial ship traffic to ogle."

Tickets for the sixth edition festival that is part of the Tall Ships Challenge Race series went on sale Friday. This year's attractions include onboard tours, day-sails and a grand Parade of Sail.The Agate Bay waterfront will also have a full complement of vendors, artisans, food, music, entertainment and a craft beer garden.

New this year are curated craft whiskey and beer tastings aboard the ships, a VIP area that includes catered lunch and Parade of Sail viewing at Lighthouse Point, early-entry admission, fast passes to skip lines and advanced reservation parking passes.

The main attraction includes historic ships, including the US Brig Niagara, Pride of Baltimore II, Inland Seas, Schooner Utopia, St. Lawrence II (Kingston, ON), Nao Trinidad (Seville Spain), Gerhard Folgero, Sundew, Abbey Road, Schooner Charley, Edna G. and the 2021 winner of the Chicago Yacht Club's Chicago to Mackinaw Race, Schooner Perception.