MOSCOW — Talks between Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un end after 4-5 hours, Russian state media report.
Most Read
-
Boyfriend charged with assaulting and holding St. Catherine student captive in dorm room for days
-
Bipartisan group files petition to block Trump from 2024 ballot in Minnesota
-
Castro's two-run homer gives Twins first victory over Rays this year
-
New places to eat in Minnesota and Wisconsin's river towns
-
Popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say