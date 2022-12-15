Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has a few questions in the aftermath of the Twins losing out in their bid to sign Carlos Correa. It's a strange duality: Rand thinks the Twins are probably lucky they didn't wind up with Correa based on the cost compared to his ability, but he's also unclear what the Plan B is now that the dust has settled. And he's truly puzzled by Sonny Gray's continued inclusion in trade rumblings.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a further dissection of the team's defense. Goessling will help try to explain some key points form defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's session with reporters Wednesday and discern what exactly is fixable this late in the year.

27:00: The Wild seems to be settling into a style and getting healthy, while the Wolves are just the opposite.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports