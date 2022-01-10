NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $6.78 to $348.43.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that a surge in virus cases hurt its fourth-quarter financial results.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $3.21 to $51.03.

The medical products maker and distributor said supply chain problems will hurt profits for its medical segment in fiscal 2022.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $21.61 to $142.99.

The maker of "Grand Theft Auto" is buying Zynga, maker of "FarmVille," in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $12.06 to $146.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging development and financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up 14 cents to $84.39.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential hemophilia treatment.

Tilly's Inc., down $1.34 to $14.28.

The clothing and accessories retailer trimmed its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), up 27 cents to $45.35.

The health care logistics company is buying Apria for about $1.45 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., down $1.30 to $35.99.

Investors were disappointed by the biopharmaceutical company's financial forecast for fiscal 2022.