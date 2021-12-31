Minnesota Wild Rice Soup

"Wild rice soup has surely earned its place as Minnesota's unofficial-but-should-be-official dish," writes Rick Nelson in 2019. "Especially since it's basically a wild rice hot dish, and nothing is more quintessentially Minnesotan than that." Find the recipe here.

Polish Pickle and Potato Soup

As "Soupa Star" Pam Knutson prepared to retired from her popular Birdsong Soups in Feburary, she shared her favorite make-at-home soup with writer Rick Nelson. "My mother was Polish and Czech and although this wasn't her recipe, it might explain why I love it, because it's in my DNA," she said. Find the recipe here.

Miso Soup

After a week of indulgences, sometimes lighter fare is in order. "When I've had enough of this busy, dark, cold season, I reset my senses with miso soup," writes Beth Dooley in November. "It's warming, restorative, easy and ready in minutes." Find the recipe here.

African Peanut Soup

"Anyone who enjoys Thai peanut sauce will love this addictively good soup," writes Meredith Deeds in 2013. "For a vegetarian version, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth and leave out the turkey or replace it with cooked garbanzo beans." Find the recipe here.

Moroccan Harira Red Lentil Soup

"I often make this soup on Christmas Eve, or certainly over the holidays," said Lynne Rossetto Kasper, former host of public radio's the Splendid Table, in 2016. "But sometimes it's just when the spirit moves me. I'll pull it out of the freezer on a night when I just don't want to cook. You put it out with an assortment of condiments and some interesting bread, and you've got supper." Find the recipe here.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

"Comforting, warming and ultra-satisfying, this creamy soup manages to be hearty without being heavy," writes Meredith Deeds in 2019. "It's everything you need on a cold night." Find the recipe here.

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

"Here's a warming [vegan] soup that, though creamy, is dairy-free," writes Beth Dooley in 2020. "In comes together in minutes with leftover roasted sweet potatoes." Find the recipe here.

Beer Cheese Soup

"The traditional way to garnish this German-by-way-of-Wisconsin soup is with popcorn," writes Lee Svitak Dean in 2020. "But the folks at Saveur magazine have dressed it up with something even better for a luxurious finish: Gorgonzola." Find the recipe here.

Split Pea Soup

"If you prefer to make bean and ham soup rather than split pea (with ham), just sub out cooked beans for the split peas," writes Lee Svitak Dean in 2020. Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and Farro Soup

"This [vegan] soup has an Italian flavor, with farro and a little red wine, so feel free to throw in some thyme or rosemary, if the spirit moves you," writes Robin Asbell in 2019. "Tamari may seem out of character for Italian, but it adds savory umami flavor that amplifies the meatiness of the mushrooms." Find the recipe here.

Day-After Italian Wedding Soup

"Hearty, brothy and garlicky, this Italian soup is a delicious way to use some of your turkey leftovers," writes Meredith Deeds in 2020. "No turkey? No problem. Chicken works just as well." Find the recipe here.

Butternut Squash, Sausage and White Bean Soup

This fall, Meredith Deeds revisited squash soup, which is often sweet, and often not filling: "In an effort to explore a brothier and more savory version that could be satisfying enough for a meal, I landed on Butternut Squash, Sausage and White Bean Soup." Find the recipe here.