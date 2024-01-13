TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese media reports show ruling party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te leading with over half the votes counted.
Most Read
-
As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
-
CVS to close pharmacies in dozens of Target stores
-
Ten months later, Whalen is finally ready to set foot in Williams Arena
-
Minnesota is a top destination for migrants accepting free tickets to leave New York
-
FBI looking into Mpls. DFL endorsement process