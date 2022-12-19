Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two soldiers were injured by Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus early Tuesday, the first such attack in more than a month, a Syrian military statement reported.

In addition to the injuries, the strikes caused some "material losses," the statement said without elaboration, noting that Syrian air defenses had intercepted and shot down a number of missiles.

The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13 and killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when airstrikes hit an airbase in the province of Homs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.

Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group or to destroy weapons caches

Last week, Israel's military chief of staff strongly suggested that Israel was behind a Nov. 8 strike on a truck convoy in Syria.