Sylvia Fowles shared her top memories from her 15-year career:

1. Being drafted. A star at Louisiana State University, Fowles was taken with the second overall pick, by Chicago, in the 2008 draft. No. 1 that year? Candace Parker.

2. Being traded. Fowles sat out the first half of the 2015 season to force a trade to Minnesota. Had the trade not happened, she said, she would have contemplated retirement.

3. MVP. In 2017, Fowles averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and shot a career-best 65.5% while winning the MVP. She would add WNBA Finals MVP as well.

4. Maya Moore, Game 3, 2015 Finals. Moore's buzzer-beating three from the top of the circle gave the Lynx an 80-77 victory and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

5. Lindsay Whalen's foul. Down two games to one in the 2017 Finals against Los Angeles, the Lynx were trailing early in Game 4 in L.A. when, after a Lynx turnover, Whalen fouled Odyssey Sims on the ensuing fast break. Hard. That play changed the course of the series.