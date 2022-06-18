The Lynx appear to be at least moving in the right direction when it comes to injuries.

Both Sylvia Fowles and Natalie Achonwa were able to take part in some of Friday's practice. It does not appear either will be ready to play in Sunday's game at Las Vegas, but both look to be nearing a return to health.

Fowles, the team's star center, has missed the past three games since sustaining a cartilage injury to her right knee. Her backup, Achonwa, has been limited to two games this season because of a hamstring injury.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

Mr. Baseball, Ms. Softball finalists set

Seven finalists each for the 2022 Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards were revealed by Play Ball! Minnesota and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

The Mr. Baseball finalists are Drew Berkland of Wayzata, Easton Fritcher of Hayfield, Blake Guerin of Mounds View, Kristofer Hokenson of St. Louis Park, Kyle Law of Andover, Maddox Mihalakis of Hopkins and Derrick Smith of White Bear Lake.

The Ms. Softball finalists are Bryn Elsenpeter and Taylor Hess of Maple Lake, Grace Fricke of Winona, Sydney Schwartz of Chanhassen, Abigail Stierlen of Mankato West, Olivia Tautges of Brainerd and Avery Wukawitz of East Ridge.

The winners will be announced Sunday in a ceremony at Target Field.

Aurora stays unbeaten on pitch

Minnesota Aurora rallied to beat host Chicago City 3-1 in the USL W League, improving to 5-0-1.

Makenzie Langdok tied the score at 1-all for the Aurora in the 36th minute on a penalty kick. Jelena Zbiljic got the match-winner at 56 minutes and Morgan Turner added a third goal in stoppage time.

Etc.

John Michael Schmitz of the Gophers was named a preseason second team All-Americ center by Phil Steele Publications.

Patti Laufenberg was named the St. Olaf women's track and field coach on Thursday. She was at Wisconsin-Platteville the past six season, most recently working as the associate head women's track and field coach working primarily with sprinters.

Ede Rice of Edina was presented with the Joe Dey Award this week by the U.S. Golf Association at the Harvard Club in Boston. It is given in recognition of an individual's meritorious service to the game as a volunteer. Rice, a member of Edina and Woodhill country clubs, is vice president of the Minnesota Golf Association