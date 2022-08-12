As Sylvia Fowles' professional career draws to a close, her place in Lynx history and status as one of the WNBA's most productive and consistent players is secure. Barring a playoff appearance, Friday's game against the Seattle Storm could be her final home game. What is certain is she holds a lofty place on several all-time lists.

No. 1

The league's all-time leader in rebounding enters Friday's game with 3,982, more than 300 ahead of Tina Charles. She began her career in 2008 averaging 7.5 per game and 15 seasons later is averaging 9.6. She also holds the record for a single season with 404 in 2018.

Four

Defensive Player of the Year awards for Fowles, the last one coming last season. Her previous awards were in 2011 (Chicago), 2013 (Chicago) and 2016 (Lynx). Fowles trails only Tamika Catchings, who won it five times from 2005-12.

59.9

Career field goal percentage for Fowles, who has attempted 4,207 shots and made 2,522. She took only one shot from three-point range and made it while playing for the Sky in 2010.

2

WNBA championships to her name, helping lead the Lynx to titles in 2015 and 2017. She was named Finals MVP both seasons.

No. 10

Where Fowles also ranks all time in scoring, with 6,392 points. She stands one point behind Candace Parker (6,393), who is also in her 15th season, and has two WNBA titles to her credit.