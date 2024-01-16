The Kansas City Chiefs took a step, albeit in Caribou boots, toward the Super Bowl by dumping the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

But Taylor Swift would need the ultimate Hail Mary to get to the game in Las Vegas. It would require a mad dash to make it to Allegiant Stadium, should Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champs advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The pop icon and sports-memorabilia fashion plate (thanks to her Kelce jacket custom-made by designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers all-pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk) launches the next leg of her seemingly endless Eras Tour in Japan on Feb. 7.

Swift is booked for four consecutive dates at the Tokyo Dome. The last show is Feb. 10 — the night before the game.

It is logistically possible for Swift to board a plane and fly directly to Allegiant Stadium. That flight is at least 13 hours. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. Given the travel patterns and such options as a private jet, it is possible — mathematically — for Swift to attend the game.

National and international media will of course speculate about Swift's plans, should the Chiefs make it to Las Vegas. But a more sensible option for Swift has been floated, by New York magazine's Vulture publication. Swift could be on the short list of headliners for the halftime show of the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

That show would culminate an 18-month journey for the international superstar, regardless of who advances to the Super Bowl — including the Chiefs.