On Oct. 16, I woke up to a flurry of text messages from concerned Minnesotans about a question asked by Regent Steve Sviggum during the University of Minnesota Board of Regents' Mission Fulfillment Committee meeting the previous Thursday. As a former regent, I worked with some of the current regents (including Sviggum) during my service. I am unsurprised by the question from Regent and former Speaker of the House Sviggum.

That said, I am equally saddened that Sviggum and people in our state would suggest that the U's Morris campus has too many students of color and that this has led to the decline in overall enrollment.

Given the history of our campuses and the Indigenous lands that they are built upon, the question and suggestion is absurd and offensive. The Morris campus, in particular, was used as a boarding school that removed young Indigenous people from their homes for the purpose of eliminating Indigenous language and culture. Thus, this question is even more absurd.

Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen, in a room where the power dynamics are significantly unequal, handled this horrible question and insinuation with grace, class and force that is noteworthy.

Perhaps even more disturbing than the question itself is the opportunity it opened for disingenuous regents and regents emeriti to weigh in and pretend they care about diversity, equity, inclusion, racial and social justice. Their previous voting records clearly illustrate the contradictions in their recent statements. This occurred during the meeting verbally, and after the meeting on social media. Quite frankly, this opened the opportunity for further attempts to destabilize the university for personal gain.

For those who are calling for President Joan Gabel to take action, your calls are misplaced. President Gabel has no oversight of the regents, and in this (and most) situations, it is a self-accountable governing body. If any action is going to be taken in this situation, it must be taken by the regents themselves. To the regents who are waiting patiently for accountability, you are waiting on yourselves.

To those who feel uncomfortable around people of color, I say to you, "welcome." Many of our students of color move through our campuses daily feeling discomfort. I felt it, many of my friends felt it, employees of color feel it, those who are discriminated against feel it. So, again, I say, "welcome."

Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell issued an initial statement that for too many reasons to list made the situation worse. Later, he issued a more substantive letter and apology that promises diversity training for regents. Rather than training, putting funds into efforts such as faculty cluster hiring (the process of hiring new employees in groups rather than individually) in Indigenous studies would do more long-term good.

In addition, after doubling down on his question, Regent Sviggum issued an apology and participated in an interview on WCCO. To his credit, Sviggum has always been open about his beliefs, and in this situation he has not dodged questions and interviews. While there were moments that felt genuine in his apology, Sviggum again missed the mark with an attempt to explain away his questions with his intent. This effort would be better spent looking inward with his intent.

Beyond individuals, the structures that have led us to this point have been deeply explored and researched. These structures have discriminated against not only people of color, but also women, people with disabilities, the LGBTIA+ community, low-income people and more. Our time should be spent on dismantling these structures to pave a path forward where our students do not just exist on our campuses, but rather thrive on our campuses.

In a few short weeks, we will hit the polls to vote on our state Legislature. The very legislative body that elects regents. This is a call to get out and vote. Our students are depending on you.

Lastly, I want to apologize — on behalf of Minnesota. My apology is to the students who had to endure this dialogue. To know how hard you have worked to get to where you are and for that to be negated along with the challenges you all face on our campuses is the most disheartening. To you, I apologize and wish you healing as you navigate your collegiate careers, and beyond. Take good care of yourselves.

Abdul M. Omari of Minneapolis is a former regent and founder of AMO Enterprise LLC.