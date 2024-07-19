Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman lost control of her SUV on a southeastern Minnesota road and plummeted below into the roof of a residential garage, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in La Crescent, police said.

The driver suffered an unspecified medical emergency moments before her SUV left eastbound County Road 25, went through some trees behind the home in the 1100 block of Juniper Street and landed back-end first into the attached garage's roof, according to police.

Police said no one was home at the time. The motorist survived her injuries.

Fire and other personnel needed no more than two hours to get the vehicle out of the garage, and a tarp was used to cover the gaping hole against the elements, according to police.