A collision involving a semitrailer truck and an SUV in western Minnesota has left a 75-year-old woman dead, authorities said Thursday.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Renville County at a rural intersection about 17 miles south of Willmar in Winfield Township, the State Patrol said.

The semi was heading north on Hwy. 71 and collided with an SUV traveling west on County Road 11, the patrol said.

SUV passenger Mayran I. Jama, of Willmar, did not survive her injuries, according to the patrol. The SUV's driver, Naimi H. Mohamud, 27, of Willmar, was hospitalized in nearby Olivia with noncritical injuries.

The semi's driver, 19-year-old Tyler L. Scherping, of Freeport, Minn., was not hurt.

