An SUV crash north of Jordan left one teenager dead and three others injured, officials said Friday.

The wreck occurred about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Valley View Drive in Sand Creek Township, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.

The SUV was heading south on a gravel section of the road, where the driver lost control on a curve and hit the anchor cable to a utility pole, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and two 16-year-old boys were wearing seat belts and survived their injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The passenger who died, a 16-year-old boy, did not have on a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled onto its side, the Sheriff's Office added. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

All of the teenagers are from Jordan. Their identities haven't been released.