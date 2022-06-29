ROCHESTER — A woman brought a suspicious package her friend found to police at the Olmsted County Government Center Tuesday night, briefly causing a panic as law enforcement determined whether it was an explosive device.

Rochester Police Department spokesperson Amanda Grayson said the 51-year-old woman told law enforcement her friend found the package on a bike path near Crossroads Shopping Center in southwest Rochester.

Police cordoned off the government center in downtown Rochester at about 8 p.m. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office brought in a K-9 to investigate the device but the dog didn't find it was explosive.

Police questioned the woman and her friend and found they weren't acting with criminal intent, Grayson said. While the woman felt it was best to bring the device to law enforcement, police say people should leave any suspicious package alone and call 911.