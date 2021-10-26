A motorist has been jailed after being accused of fatally hitting a 56-year-old woman walking her dog in Blaine and then driving off.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday near 109th Avenue NE. and Flanders Court NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement located the driver, John Robert Jones, 31, of Blaine and his vehicle later in the afternoon. He's being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He has yet to be charged.

Bridget O'Keefe Dunn, of Blaine, was walking her dog on side of the road when the vehicle heading west on 109th struck her, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders took Dunn in an air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The dog was not physically harmed, the Sheriff's Office said.

