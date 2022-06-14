A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon in an apartment in St. Paul's North End neighborhood and police continue to search for the assailant.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an assault arrived at the building on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. and found the victim had been stabbed, said police department spokesman Steve Linders.

Despite efforts by officers and paramedics to save his life, the man died at the scene, Linders said.

"His injuries were too significant," Linders said.

The name of the man has not been released.

His death is the 20th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Investigators don't believe the stabbing was random, but are still trying to determine what led up to it and who carried it out. Members of the video management unit are looking for any surveillance video that could help determine what happened, Linders said.

Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.