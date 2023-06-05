The torching of a home in east-central Minnesota killed one resident, critically injured another and has a suspect in jail, officials said Monday.

Calls to 911 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday sent Chisago County sheriff's deputies to the home on Cambridge Drive in Fish Lake Township, where they saw a man and a woman outside the home with "significant burn injuries," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The man, in his late 60s, died at HCMC later Sunday, while the woman, in her early 40s, was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to identify either victim or the suspect. It also has yet to explain how they might be known to each other.

Charges are expected later this week, the statement continued.