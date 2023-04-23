BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A 54-year-old Minneapolis man who already faced charges in an alleged assault on a former University of Minnesota football player has been jailed after cutting off his electronic monitoring device, getting into a police chase, then drawing a hunting bow on officers.

Police in Breckenridge said a 911 call came in at about 7 a.m. Saturday about a suspicious person at the Blazer Express station in western Minnesota. Security camera video shows a man cutting off his ankle bracelet inside the store before driving off in a pickup truck, police said. A chase ensued involving multiple law enforcement agencies and speeds of up to 90 mph. The man eventually crashed into a street sign in Breckenridge.

Police said the motorist got out of the truck holding a bow, and officers fired bean bag and pepper ball rounds at him. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries before he was taken to the Wilkin County Jail. No officers were hurt.

The suspect's mental health appears to be a factor in the confrontation, Breckenridge police said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, according to KFGO-AM, the recently retired Minneapolis firefighter, who is white, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after he made a racial slur against a Black former University of Minnesota football star and fired a gun in a Minneapolis alley on April 14.

The former running back, 44-year-old Tellis Redmon, was not injured even though the gun went off next to his head in a struggle for the weapon.

According to court documents, when Minneapolis police arrived on scene, the suspect had two guns on him and refused to put them down. Officers used a Taser, but the man was still able to flee on foot before officers tackled him.

Defense attorney Peter Wold told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis at the time that his client was ''dealing with mental health issues" that he would address once he was free.

Hennepin County Jail records show the suspect posted bail and was released on Thursday.