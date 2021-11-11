Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a popular coach and mentor outside the Elk's Lodge in Minneapolis last summer.

Police arrested Deandre Turner, 38, on Wednesday, according to Hennepin County jail records. He remained in custody Thursday morning.

Turner was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the June 30 killing of Andrew T. McGinley.

McGinley and several others had gathered for a vigil at the lodge at 1614 Plymouth Avenue N. for someone who had recently died, and many attendees were members of the Vice Lords street gang, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

About 8:55 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the lodge and found McGinley dead in the parking lot. He had been shot five times., the complaint said.

A witness told police someone else had first shot McGinley in the leg, and that Turner then shot McGinley as McGinley tried to walk away, according to the charges.

In the days after the shooting, commenters on social media remembered McGinley as a gregarious man who had made his name as a youth basketball coach.

Turner made his first court appearance Wednesday. Bail was set at $1.5 million, according to jail records.

Turner is due back in court Dec. 7.

