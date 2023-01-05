A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday with murder on allegations of being involved in the robbery and shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work last week.

Arteze Owen Kinerd, 20, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Alex Becker, who was shot multiple times shortly before midnight on Dec. 27 in an alley behind his home in 500 block of W. Lawson Avenue.

Becker's family said he was robbed of his cellphone and cash before being killed in what was the city's 40th homicide of the year. "I don't have anything eloquent to say," Tara Becker wrote on Facebook regarding the death of her son. "I'm devastated. I have been through so much loss."

Kinerd made his first court appearance Thursday, when bail was set at $2 million. Two other men believed to have been involved in the killing remain at large.

"Investigators are working on identifying everyone who was present at the shooting of Alex Becker and hopefully determine what role they played in his homicide," said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. "Our homicide investigators are dogged in the pursuit of the truth and holding the person or people responsible for the unthinkable crime accountable."

According to the criminal complaint:

Police found next to Becker's body spent 9-millimeter shell casings, along with gun magazine parts and footprints in the snow.

They determined that Becker had punched out of his workplace at 11:15 p.m. and began walking home. Surveillance video showed Becker walking, and at 11:51 p.m. a black car with a damaged passenger side headlight drove past him on the street. Soon afterward, shadows from two people appeared on the southwest corner of Lawson Avenue near Kent Street, although a building obscured their figures from Becker's view.

Several seconds later, males with distinct clothing descriptions, two of them masked, could be seen on the video running down the alley Becker had just entered, and surveillance also captured the sound of eight gunshots before two of the males were seen running away.

A witness told police the males got into the black car, determined to be a stolen Toyota Camry, that had been spotted driving recklessly in north Minneapolis earlier that day.

On Monday, police found the Camry in north Minneapolis and noted that it was three blocks from an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Penn Avenue, where a cellphone taken from a recent robbery had pinged. There, police identified Kinerd as being in apartment surveillance video around the time the phone pinged to the building.

Police then learned that three males wearing clothes that matched from the night of Becker's killing left the Penn Avenue apartment at 10:14 p.m. that night, and returned around 12:27 a.m., but having discarded some of their winter clothing, including jackets and hoodies.

On Tuesday, police spotted Kinerd in the Penn Gas Stop about a block from the Penn Avenue apartment. Upon seeing officers, his "eyes grew big, and he ducked down in the store when he saw officers."

Kinerd was arrested, and a handgun was found hidden on the shelf where he ducked down. A cellphone from him was seized. The gun was tested by law enforcement and determined to have been used in Becker's killing.

A search of the apartment revealed clothes matching what was seen during the robbery, and a search of Kinerd's phone showed him wearing a matching hoodie with a gun in his hand. The phone's contents also revealed a Google search for Minnesota murders in 2022.

Hours before Becker was slain, Kinerd also created a note in his phone about committing armed robberies, referencing "hitting licks," and in regard to shootings, "when I blow I always hit."

In an interview with investigators, Kinerd was evasive about whether he was the man seen in the Penn Avenue surveillance video and said he didn't know the other males shown. He also said he didn't know whether he had been inside the stolen Camry before, saying "he's been in lots of cars."

When shown a photo of Becker's body in the alley, Kinerd asked, "What is it? Is this all the pictures you gonna show me today?" When told the males in the same clothing were seen shooting Becker, Kinerd said "he didn't know what he had to do with it," the complaint said.

In a phone call made from the Ramsey County Jail on Tuesday, Kinerd told a woman he needed to speak to "Tank," adding, "I'm cooked. I don't know what to tell Fat. Fat might be cooked."

The following day, Kinerd agreed to speak to a different investigator interviewing him about a robbery and kidnapping a few weeks before Becker's killing. During the interview, Kinerd said he "wasn't worried about the robbery since other investigators had talked to him about a murder," and asked how much time he would get for that crime.

According to the complaint, Kinerd has two convictions for armed robbery out of Hennepin County, although they do not appear on his adult criminal record.