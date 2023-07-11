A Sun Country airlines passenger wanted for violating a restraining order and drug charges attempted to evade police by opening the emergency exit and running onto the tarmac Sunday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Police were waiting at the gate to take the 44-year-old New Brighton man into custody when Flight 346 from Orlando landed at Terminal 2 at 11:15 p.m. But the man opened the emergency exit door over the wing, jumped to the airfield and ran, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

About 30 minutes later, airport employees alerted police from four agencies participating in the search for the suspect that the man was hiding inside an airline food service truck. Authorities took the man into custody.

Airport operations were unaffected as the search and arrest was conducted, said airport spokesman Jeff Lea.

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning, according to online jail records. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

The man had been on probation in connection with a felony assault case in Ramsey County but violated the terms, prompting an arrest warrant, court records show. The suspect also had outstanding warrants on third-degree drug charges, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.