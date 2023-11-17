A suspect in the death of 23-year-old David Lashawn Isaac has been arrested.

Police say a 20 year-old man was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of Isaac's murder. Jail records show the man was arrested in West St. Paul Thursday and booked around 3:00 p.m.

The Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged. Investigators have sent the murder case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office to consider what charges the man will face. Representatives with the attorney's office were unavailable for comment.

Isaac, who was found shot to death late last month in an alley on St. Paul's West Side, was the 29th homicide in St. Paul this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 31 by that time last year.