A female was found dead in a dumpster late Monday morning in Bloomington, and police arrested a suspect after he fled several miles in a vehicle with a child, authorities said.

Witnesses who called police reported seeing the man putting the body of a female of unknown age in the trash bin outside an apartment complex near the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

He was "dragging her toward the dumpster," according to emergency dispatch audio.

An officer arrived and made the discovery, and was then alerted to a vehicle leaving the parking lot, police said.

The suspect drove off and was soon apprehended in Minneapolis at Nicollet Avenue and 46th Street, police said. The 1-year-old with him was not physically harmed, while the man was taken to HCMC for medial attention, according to police.

Authorities have not said how the female was killed, but an officer on the scene said she appeared to have been stabbed, according to the dispatch audio.

Police have yet to address a motive the killing and have not released any identities of those involved.

