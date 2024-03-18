WASHINGTON — Supreme Court rejects appeal by ex-New Mexico county commissioner banned from office for joining in Jan. 6 insurrection.
Most Read
-
Trump's lawyers say he can't post bond covering $454 million civil fraud judgment
-
Closer Duran sidelined by injury; DeSclafani likely to miss season
-
St. Cloud man pleads guilty to raping girl in high school bathroom
-
No more State of the Union invitations for President Biden, Rep. Tom Emmer says
-
Why was it so important for Vikings to trade for another 1st-round pick?